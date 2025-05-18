Police arrest four in Valliyur assault case, warn against misinformation

MADURAI: Four men were arrested in connection with an incident of assault on A Suresh (24) of Pandian Colony in Valliyur of Tirunelveli district.

The incident occurred at Valliyur on Friday night over a drunken brawl. The injured victim was admitted to Valliyur Government Hospital and later referred to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, sources said on Saturday.

The accused, who were arrested, have been identified as R Ganesan (42), Dhanushkodi (39), Manickam (26) and Surrender (28). They are residents of Santhana Mariamman Kovil Street, Valliyur.

Among those arrested, Ganesan, the president of Nethaji Subash Senai’s South Zone Youth Wing and Dhanushkodi are history-sheeters.

However, some of those who belong to the Senai were spreading baseless allegations and wrong perceptions on social media about the arrests, saying a false case was booked against them with the intent to arrest them and demanding their release. Further, police sources said everyone is equal before the law and the action was taken based on a complaint after learning the facts. Moreover, the police warned that stern action would be taken against those spreading rumours.