Police arrest drug addict for creating public nuisance in Kolli hills base

CHENNAI: The Senthanmangalam Police station arrested drug addict and seized his car for creating a public nuisance in Kolli Hills area.

On Sunday, at the 13th Konda Needle bend, base of Kolli Hills, the accused parked his car in the middle of the road and climbed onto a barrier wall by standing there.

When a commuter approached the area, asked him to move the car aside, he ignored them and acted erratically as he was intoxicated. Few hours later, the addict eventually moved the car.

Later the day, when he was travelling from Karavalliyil to Nadukombai, he collided with the rear of a government bus and continued driving without stopping.

The bus conductor, Navardi, and the driver, Palani, got off the bus and asked help to the locals to stop car.

When the car was stopped and inquired him, he gave no reponse and continued to sit in his car. This lead to commotion in the area.

The village president lodged a complaint with the Senthamangalam police, following the chaos and the the drug addict was taken to the station and investigation is underway.