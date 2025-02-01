Police arrest Congress protestors in Mamallapuram ahead of Amit Shah's visit

CHENNAI: Tensions prevailed in Mamallapuram on Saturday as police cracked down on Congress protestors who were planning to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the town.

Amit Shah arrived in Mamallapuram on Saturday to attend the wedding reception of former Vice President Vengaiah Naidu's grandson at a luxury hotel in the tourist town.

Following this, Congress cadres had planned to stage a black flag protest against his visit. However, police who anticipated this love took several cadres into preventive custody, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Despite these efforts, some protestors attempted managed to evade arrest after which cops kept a lookout for troublemakers.

The police crackdown caused traffic disruptions in the area with several roads being blocked to prevent protestors from entering the hotel.

Former Congress MP from Kancheepuram, Viswanathan, was among those who were taken into custody.

The politician along with 25 cadres waved black flags and raised slogans against the union minister. Following this, he and his supporters were detained at a private wedding hall and released later during the day.