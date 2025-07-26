Podhigai Express coach derails at Chengalpattu station during maintenance run

CHENNAI: A coach of the Podhigai Express derailed at Chengalpattu railway station on Friday evening while being operated for a maintenance run to Egmore station.

The incident occurred on platform five, which is designated for train cleaning and maintenance activities.

The Podhigai Express, which runs between Chennai Egmore and Sengottai, is sent empty from Egmore to Chengalpattu in the morning due to limited cleaning facilities at Egmore.

After cleaning and maintenance, the empty rake is sent back to Egmore in the evening to be operated as a regular passenger service to Sengottai at night.

During Friday’s routine movement, as the train was departing from Chengalpattu, one of the generator coaches derailed.

The wheels of the coach slipped off the track after the train began to move.

Railway staff quickly halted the train and began inspections.

Initial investigations suggest that the derailment was caused by the train moving before the 'sending lock' had been removed.

Railway personnel detached the derailed coach and moved it to a siding.

The remaining 22 coaches were then dispatched empty to Egmore.