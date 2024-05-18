Matrimonial dispute takes ugly turn, man makes minor son file fake Pocso complaint against mom

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court quashed a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) case filed against a woman as it was a foisted complaint given by her minor son under the influence of his father arising out of the matrimonial dispute.

The final report of the investigation in the Pocso complaint is based on the opinion of a Child Welfare Committee (CWO) member, who received money from the father of the boy to file the foisted complaint to hold the custody of the boy, wrote Justice G Jayachandran while disposing of the petition.

The judge also wrote that the final report filed is defective in the sense of not investigating the matter holistically and the Kancheepuram Collector report regarding the tainted CWC member who had influenced in registering the complaint and misleading the investigation, was not properly taken note of by the Investigating Officer (IO) while filing final report. The court also directed the Tambaram Commissioner of Police to appoint a competent officer to conduct further investigation and file a final report within four months.

Unofficially separated couple Ramkumar and Roja moved two different petitions in the High Court. The husband sought to expedite the trial of the Pocso case, which is pending before the Chengalpattu Pocso court. Whereas the wife sought to quash the pending trial as it is a motivated case.

Senior advocate RC Paul Kanagaraj representing petitioner Roja submitted that the father of the boy tutored him against his mother to lodge the motivated false complaint to hold the custody of the boy since the couple was living separately due to matrimonial dispute. Hence, the husband bribed the CWC member, to influence the Investigating Officer (IO) to proceed with the fabricated complaint, submitted the advocate.

It was also submitted that report of the Kancheepuram Collector regarding the inquiry conducted by them about the misconduct of Selvi Baskar, the tainted CWC member. There is a clear finding in the report indicating that the money has been transferred to the account of a CWC member from the account of Ramkumar, the father of the minor boy two days prior to the case registration, said the advocate.

The advocate submitted that the opinion of the tainted CWC member had grossly influenced the investigation and sought to quash the pending Pocso case against his client.

The counsel for Ramkumar, the father of the minor boy, submitted that in the complaint alleging sexual harassment against the mother and her paramour as alleged by the victim child himself, the role of CWC member has no bearing in the investigation and objected to quash the pending case.