Pocso cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 56 per cent in 2024

CHENNAI: The number of Pocso cases and the number of crimes against women went up in the State in the year 2024. According to the statistics presented in the state Assembly on Monday, the number of Pocso cases soared by 56 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year.

The number of cases went up to 5,319 from 3,407. Similarly, the number of rape cases, including attempts to commit rape, too went up from 406 to 471 in the year 2023. The number of molestation cases registered by the police in 2024 increased from 1,650 to 1,885 in 2023.

The number of sexual harassment cases in the year 2024 went up to 96 from 46 in the year 2023. However, the number of murders for gain has dropped to 75 in 2024, from 83 in 2023. The number of murders showed a downward trend, reducing from 1,598 to 1,488.

Similarly, the number of dacoities came down to 111 from 133. The number of burglaries slightly increased from 5,253 in 2023 to 5,385 in 2024. However, theft cases dropped from 17,788 to 16,019 during the same period.