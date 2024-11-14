Pocso case: Hostel warden among 3 held for sexually abusing boys in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: A warden of a private school has been arrested for sexually abusing boys, while two others including the secretary of a private school were held for hushing up the issue in Dharapuram in Tirupur on Wednesday.

After students and their parents resorted to protest, the Dharapuram police arrested Saran (25) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

“More than 50 students studying Class 10 and undergoing special training for joining the army are staying in the hostel of a private school in Dharapuram. The warden had sexually abused several boys over the last few months,” police said.

Following the protest, the police and education department authorities held talks and persuaded them to withdraw their agitation.

Police also arrested the school’s secretary Suresh Kumar (50) and chief warden Ram Babu for not taking action against Saran despite students taking up the issue to their knowledge.

The school was declared a holiday on Wednesday and a large number of cops have been deployed in the school premises to prevent any untoward incident. Further inquiries are on.