Pocso case against Kanniyakumari man for raping, impregnating social media acquaintance

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old first year B.Sc student of a private college near Nagercoil was allegedly raped and impregnated by a social media acquaintance.

According to Daily Thanthi, the girl who hails from a village near Arumanai in Kanniyakumari district had experienced sudden abdominal pain last week. Upon seeking medical attention at a private hospital, it was found that she was two months pregnant.

The girl then told her mother that she had become acquainted with a 20-year-old man, Ajay, from Kaliyakkavilai, through Instagram. She alleged that he had lured her to a lodge, where the sexual assault occurred.

Following the revelation, the girl's mother lodged a formal complaint with the Marthandam All-Women Police Station.

Police have filed a case against Ajay under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and investigations are ongoing.