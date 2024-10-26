Pocso case against Kanniyakumari man for raping, impregnating social media acquaintance

Begin typing your search...

    According to Daily Thanthi, the girl who hails from a village near Arumanai in Kanniyakumari district had experienced sudden abdominal pain last week. Upon seeking medical attention at a private hospital, it was found that she was two months pregnant.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Oct 2024 9:03 AM IST
    CHENNAI: A 17-year-old first year B.Sc student of a private college near Nagercoil was allegedly raped and impregnated by a social media acquaintance.

    The girl then told her mother that she had become acquainted with a 20-year-old man, Ajay, from Kaliyakkavilai, through Instagram. She alleged that he had lured her to a lodge, where the sexual assault occurred.

    Following the revelation, the girl's mother lodged a formal complaint with the Marthandam All-Women Police Station.

    Police have filed a case against Ajay under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and investigations are ongoing.

