Pocso accused detained under Goondas Act in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: A youth who was arrested under the Pocso Act for sexually abusing a minor girl was detained under the Goondas Act in Ariyalur on Thursday.

Udayarpalayam police arrested Vinod Kumar (21) from Ariyalur on May 8 night for sexually abusing a minor girl while she was alone at her house.

The following day, he was produced before the court and was lodged in the central prison of Tiruchy. Meanwhile, Udayarpalayam police inspector Kavitha suggested detaining him under the Goondas Act.

SP Dr Deepak Siwach recommended the same to the District Collector P Rathnasamy. After this, the collector issued a detention order to the prison officials.