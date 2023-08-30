PMLA case: Senthilbalaji's lawyers to approach MHC for his bail

Chennai: After the Principal Sessions Court and the Special Court for MP/MLAs, on Wednesday, refused to hear the bail petition filed by the jailed Minister V Senthilbalaji, his lawyers have now decided to approach the Madras High Court.

For the first time after his arrest, Minister Senthilbalaji, on Tuesday filed a bail petition from the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case, before the Special Court. However, the Special Court refused to entertain the plea and issued a direction to approach the principal sessions court, Chennai, as it is empowered to hear bail petitions under PMLA.

On Wednesday, N R Elango the senior counsel for Senthilbalaji approached Principal Judge S Alli and sought bail for the Minister.

The Principal Judge refused to hear the bail petition and observed that the Special Court for MP/MLAs itself would hear the petition.

After the observation, NR Elango moved to the Special Court again. However, the Special Court Judge Ravi also refused to hear the bail petition as it sans the power to hear PMLA bail cases and advised the counsel to approach the Madras High Court.

Minister Senthilbalaji was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 14 at his residence in Chennai under a PMLA case for cash for jobs scam. Later, the Sessions Court gave judicial custody against Senthilbalaji.

The Supreme Court ordered the ED to take Senthilbalaji into custody to question him. After five days of marathon questioning, he was produced before the Sessions Court in Chennai on August 12, and the ED submitted a chargesheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.

After the perusal of the documents, the Sessions Court transferred the case to the special court for MP/MLAs. The Special Court extended judicial custody of Senthilbalaji till September 15 after he was physically produced before the court on August 28.