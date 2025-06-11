PMK’s advocate wing backs exiled Balu

CHENNAI: A day after PMK founder S Ramadoss removed advocate K Balu from the post of party's spokesperson, the Advocates Forum for Social Justice, PMK advocate wing, has passed a resolution that allows continuation of Balu's tenure as the wing's president. Moreover, the forum has also asked PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss to function as its patron.

The decision was taken in a special executive council meeting of the forum held on Wednesday. “As per the norms of the forum, the president and other office bearers should be removed or appointed by the approval of two-thirds of the trustees. The president cannot be removed by any other means. So, Balu, who was selected by the trustees, will continue as the president of the forum,” the resolution said.

On Tuesday, Ramadoss announced the removal of Balu from the party post as the latter is known as a supporter of Anbumani Ramadoss.

Hours after Ramadoss removed several key functionaries, Balu, Anbumani responded by announcing a series of district-level general council meetings across Tamil Nadu from June 15 to 19. The meetings will cover 10 revenue districts.