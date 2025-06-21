PMK will launch stir against DMK’s disregard for caste survey, Vanniyar sub quota, warns Anbumani

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday announced that the party would soon launch protests across the State, demanding the immediate commencement of a caste-based survey by the DMK government. He warned that the denial of this long-pending demand would be met with intensified public agitation.

Addressing the centenary celebration of Periyarite leader Aanaimuthu here, Anbumani said, “A caste census is essential to ensure that reservation benefits reach all socially and educationally backward communities. Karnataka, Bihar and Odisha have done it. Why not Tamil Nadu?”

He criticised the DMK government for failing to restore the 10.5% sub-quota reservation for the Vanniyar community, alleging that the State’s legal team mishandled the case in court. “Despite five meetings with the Chief Minister in the last four years, the government has not fulfilled its promise.

The reservation could still be reinstated if proper data is submitted, but the government is unwilling,” he charged.

Calling the 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) “grossly unfair,” Anbumani said only 0.5% of the population actually qualifies as economically backward among forward castes, yet they enjoy 10% quota. “But when the same 10.5% was given to Vanniyars, it was struck down,” he said.

He accused the DMK of treating backward communities as a vote bank. “They are denied development, kept in poverty and addiction, and used only for votes,” he alleged. Stressing the need to educate the younger generation on the history of social justice movements, he said, “It is our duty to remind them of leaders like Ayya Aanaimuthu, who fought tirelessly for the rights of the marginalised.”

Stressing that the caste census is not just a Vanniyar issue but a broader social justice concern, Anbumani said only accurate data would help design inclusive policies. He also credited former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for ensuring 69% reservation in Tamil Nadu, calling her instrumental in protecting social justice.