    PMK welcomes TN govt's announcement on Karl Marx statue in Chennai

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 April 2025 12:45 PM IST
    PMK founder S Ramadoss 

    CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss welcomed the state government's announcement of installing a statue for Karl Marx in Chennai.

    In a statement, Ramadoss lauded that the decision to erect a statue in Chennai is befitting tribute to the comrade of labourers, who was born in Germany.

    "PMK paid its tribute to Karl Marx 18 years ago. A statue has been erected in PMK's office in Thailapuram. The statue was opened in 2007 by D Raja, national secretary of CPI," he said.

    S RamadossKarl MarxDMK government
    DTNEXT Bureau

