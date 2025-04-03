PMK welcomes TN govt's announcement on Karl Marx statue in Chennai

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss welcomed the state government's announcement of installing a statue for Karl Marx in Chennai.

In a statement, Ramadoss lauded that the decision to erect a statue in Chennai is befitting tribute to the comrade of labourers, who was born in Germany.

"PMK paid its tribute to Karl Marx 18 years ago. A statue has been erected in PMK's office in Thailapuram. The statue was opened in 2007 by D Raja, national secretary of CPI," he said.