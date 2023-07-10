PMK urges TN govt to open all govt offices in new districts

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the State government to open all government offices, including offices of assistant director of government examinations, in newly created districts.





In a statement, the senior leader said that Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Thirupattur, Chengalpattu, Tenkasi, and Myladuthurai districts are newly created in the State.

புதிய மாவட்டங்கள் உருவாக்கப்பட்டு 5 ஆண்டுகள் ஆகியும் தேர்வுத்துறை அலுவலகங்கள் திறக்கப்படாத அவலம்: மாணவர்களின் அலைச்சலைப் போக்க உடனடியாக திறக்க வேண்டும்!



தமிழ்நாட்டில் கள்ளக்குறிச்சி, இராணிப்பேட்டை, திருப்பத்தூர், செங்கல்பட்டு, தென்காசி, மயிலாடுதுறை ஆகிய 6 புதிய மாவட்டங்கள்… — Dr S RAMADOSS (@drramadoss) July 10, 2023

"Despite after 5 years, offices of assistant director of government examinations are to be opened in the districts. These offices have the responsibility of arranging public exams, collecting examination fees, and others. As the offices are yet to be opened, students and teachers are forced to visit the offices of other districts," he said.

He added that the idea of creating new districts is to avoid unwanted travel to avail services.

"Opening Collectorate and SP offices only will not fulfill all the needs. All the offices should be opened. Then only the intention will be fruitful," he opined.

He noted that noted to the government has been sent to open offices of assistant director of government examinations in newly created districts, and the issue has been discussed by education and finance Ministers and their secretaries.

"But no announcement was made. As the new academic year has commenced, the government should take steps to open offices in the districts, " he urged.