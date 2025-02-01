PMK urges TN govt to implement SC order on Palar river pollution

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to provide compensation to the people affected by pollution in the Palar River, as per a judgment issued by the Supreme Court.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the apex court had directed the State government to follow a judgement issued by the Madras High Court in 2001 and 2009 within 6 months. "The top court also directed the government to form a committee under retired High Court judges to monitor pollution caused by leather industries. PMK has conducted several protests against pollution caused by leather tanneries," he added.

Saying that regimes ruling the State haven't displayed any intention to protect the Palar River from pollution. Anbumani alleged that the State government sided with the polluting leather industries instead of standing with the people.

He requested the government to ensure justice for the people affected by pollution without any delay by providing compensation. "The compensation amount should be collected from the polluting industries as per the 'polluter pays' concept," he said.