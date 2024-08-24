PMK urges TN and central governments to resolve fishermen issue permanently

CHENNAI: Terming the attacks of Sri Lankan navy and pirates against Tamil Nadu fishermen as attacks against the sovereignty of India, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state and central governments to resolve the fishermen issue permanently.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the Sri Lankan navy arrested 11 fishermen of Nagapattinam district and their boats have been seized.

"One side the Sri Lankan navy arrests the fishermen and on the other side, pirates are attacking. During the last two weeks, 120 fishermen were arrested but only 52 fishermen were released, " he said.

He added that India helped the island nation when it plunged into a deep economical crisis. "But, Sri Lanka is arresting fishermen. India should teach a befitting lesson to Sri Lanka, " he urged.

In a separate statement, party founder S Ramadoss urged the central government to give age relaxation to the candidates who are aspiring for engineering posts in Puducherry government.

"The Puducherry government has released notification to appoint teachers, junior engineers and others. As the recruitment is happening after 37 years, several will be affected if the central government refuses to increase the age limit," he warned.

He urged the central government to relax the age limit for B and C category jobs in the Puducherry government.