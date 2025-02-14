PMK to agitate on Feb 20 demanding caste-based survey in TN

CHENNAI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said that his party would stage a statewide protest on February 20 against the government's failure to conduct a caste-based survey, as per a Maalaimalar report.

In a statement on Friday, Anbumani claimed that while the demand for a caste-wise population census to strengthen social justice in Tamil Nadu is growing stronger by the day, it does not seem that the government is making any effort towards it. "The DMK government is acting against social justice, without caring about protecting the 69% reservation," he said.

He further said that if a country or a state wants to develop, all the communities that are part of it must develop. "Even if one community is backward, the development of the entire state or country will be affected. To prevent such a situation from happening, we must ensure equal development for all," he said. For this, it is necessary to know the status of each community in terms of education and employment and formulate a plan accordingly, he added.

The data required to formulate such a plan can only be collected through a caste-wise census which is why the PMK has been insisting on a caste-wise census for the past 45 years, said Anbumani. He further slammed the ruling party and said that despite years of insistence, the DMK government refuses to conduct a caste-wise population census.

Following a consultation meeting, the PMK has planned to invite political parties and social organisations to their February 20 protest near Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, where they will demand the state government to conduct a caste-wise census. While the PMK would be leading the protest, Anbumani said that executives of many other social justice organisations would also participate in the demonstration.