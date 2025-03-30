PMK seeks Tamil teacher recruitment in govt schools

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss demanded that the government create Tamil teacher postings in government schools, saying that graduates of Tamil literature are suffering without proper jobs and pay across the State.

In a statement, the senior leader said that there are more than 50,000 Tamil teachers in the State without proper employment. "Several Tamil teachers have not secured jobs even 25 years after their graduation. This is due to the policies followed by the government against the Tamil language. In government schools of the State, Tamil is a mandatory subject up to class 8. But no fresh Tamil teacher postings have been created. Even though an Act was enacted mandating Tamil in private schools, the Act is yet to be implemented," he said.

Ramadoss urged the government to employ only Tamil teachers to teach the subject. "As the postings are not created, Tamil teachers are working in jobs that are below their qualifications with lower salaries. The government should create Tamil teacher posts in primary and middle schools,” referring to the usage of subject teachers to teach the Tamil language.

Also, Tamil teachers should be appointed for private schools through the government and salary should be provided in line with salaries of government teachers, he urged.

Ramadoss demanded the government to provide Rs 10,000 per month as monetary assistance to Tamil teachers, who are unemployed for more than 5 years after their graduations.