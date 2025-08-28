PMK seeks pay hike for guest lecturers

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the state government honour an order issued by the Supreme Court and increase salaries of the guest lecturers working in government colleges.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the apex court passed an order pertaining to pay disparity in government colleges in Gujarat and directed to provide equal pay to permanent, temporary and contract assistant professors.

"The judgment applies to guest lecturers in Tamil Nadu also. Contract assistant professors in Gujarat received Rs. 30,000 per month way back in 2012. But, guest lecturers in Tamil Nadu were paid Rs. 10,000 per month 15 years ago. Presently, they are getting Rs. 25,000 per month only," he added.

Saying that the government colleges in Tamil Nadu are functioning only due to the guest lecturers, he stated that of 10,500 assistant professors posts, more than 8,000 are filled with guest lecturers.

"University Grant Commission has ordered to provide Rs. 1,500 per class to guest lecturers to a maximum of Rs. 50,000 per month. But, the order has not been implemented. Moreover, the Madras High Court also directed the government to increase the salaries of guest lecturers. But, the government has made an announcement not to increase the pay," he pointed out.

Further, he urged the government to accept the judgement of the apex court and stop exploitation of guest lectures, apart from giving permanent jobs to them.

