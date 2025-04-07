PMK seeks CBI probe into youth's death in Dharmapuri forest

CHENNAI: Raising suspicion over the death of a youngster, who was accused in an elephant poaching case, in Dharmapuri forest, PMK founder S Ramadoss demanded a CBI probe.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the family of Senthil, who was taken for an enquiry, has raised allegations that the forest department staff tortured him to death.

"Despite the circumstantial evidence suggesting a murder, the police align with the forest department. This is condemnable. The forest department took Senthil, his father Govindaraj and brother Sakthi on March 17 for an inquiry. As there was no information about them, the family filed a complaint at the office of the Superintendent of Police in Dharmapuri,” he added.

He added that following the police complaint, Sakthi was handed over to the family. On the other hand, the Forest Department claimed that Govindaraj was arrested for poaching an elephant for its tusks.

"But, Senthil was not handed over to the family. The department stated that he escaped with handcuffs while taking him to the incident spot,” the statement added.

He further said that the dead body of Senthil was found after 15 days, and the forest department explained that he had taken his own life after escaping.

"Why did the forest department not provide details about the detention to the family for three days? Between March 18 and April 4, the forest department refused to allow anyone into Kongarapatti forest, where the body was found. Human rights activists allege that the department waited until the body decomposed so that the cause of death could not be ascertained. There were no handcuffs in his hands. If he ran into the forest, how did he get a gun to take his own life inside a forest?" Ramadoss asked.

Citing that the forest department is refusing to answer those questions, he alleged that Senthil knew the secrets of several forest officers.

"The foresters murdered him to prevent him from disclosing their secrets," he alleged.

He urged the government to transfer the case to the CBI and provide Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family.