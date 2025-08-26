PMK says DMK failed to deliver on 87% of poll promises

CHENNAI: Anbumani Ramadoss led PMK faction on Tuesday charged that the DMK government had failed to fulfil nearly 87% of its election promises.

Releasing a report titled “Where is the Dawn?”, PMK said that of the 505 assurances made in the 2021 manifesto, only 66 (12.94%) had been fully implemented and another 66 partially, leaving 373 unfulfilled. Five additional pledges by Chief Minister MK Stalin during the campaign were also ignored, it added.

The PMK said none of the promises on Sri Lankan Tamils, fisheries development or major irrigation projects had materialised. In agriculture, only eight of 56 commitments were delivered. Crucial pledges on employment and education, including abolition of NEET, cancellation of educational loans, and creation of 3.5 lakh government jobs, were left unimplemented.

The party criticised the government for not strengthening the Lokayukta, failing to enact a Right to Services Act, and not setting up special courts to curb corruption, despite firm assurances.

In employment, the DMK had not legislated 75% job reservation for Tamils in the private sector or created new industrial parks. In health, only three of 18 promises were realised, with no progress on super-speciality hospitals or expanded ambulance services.

The PMK concluded that even Stalin’s seven long-term “vision commitments” on the economy, agriculture, water resources, education, healthcare and social justice had seen “no tangible progress” after more than four years in office.