PMK reaffirms support for Anbumani amid leadership rift

CHENNAI: Amid an ongoing power tussle with party founder Dr S Ramadoss, the PMK’s political committee on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for Dr Anbumani Ramadoss as the legitimate leader of the party.

At a resolution adopted at the meeting of its political leadership committee held here, the party declared that all decision-making powers rested solely with Dr Anbumani, who was elected by the General Council and recognised by the Election Commission.

The resolution stated that any meetings convened without his sanction, including those claiming to be held by the executive or political committees, were unauthorised and in violation of the party’s constitution.

The committee recalled the contributions of Dr Ramadoss in founding the party and championing social justice, particularly for vanniyars and other marginalised groups, but asserted that leadership responsibilities now rested with Dr Anbumani.

In another resolution, the party also announced a mass protest in Villupuram on July 20, condemning the DMK government’s failure to implement internal reservation for vanniyars, despite a Supreme Court ruling over three years ago.

It further called for statewide celebrations on July 16 to mark PMK’s 37th foundation day, urging cadres to highlight the party’s legacy and achievements.