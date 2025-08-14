PMK president Anbumani terms arrest of cleanliness workers a cowardice act

CHENNAI: Condemning the state government's action of forcefully evicting the cleanliness workers, who were protesting in front of Ripon Building against privatization of conservancy works, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss termed the action of the government as cowardice.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the workers were protesting for the last 12 days opposing the privatization of conservancy works in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones.

"The police arrested them at midnight and evicted them. It is condemnable and unforgivable as the government unleashing oppression against the workers, who are protesting for their rights," he added.



He stated that if the government had intended, it could have found a solution on the first day of the protest. The workers were demanding the Greater Chennai Corporation to continue the conservancy works itself apart from providing permanent jobs.

"There are no issues in implementing the demands. Above all, the civic body could carry out the conservancy workers more effectively and can provide additional pay to the workers using the money to be given to the private firm," he said.

Saying that Chief Minister MK Stalin should have talked with the workers, Anbumani alleged that the Chief Minister spends time watching movies.

"Is the chief minister considering talking with the workers below his qualification? Unleashing oppressions against workers is not a valiant act. It is an act of cowardice," he said.