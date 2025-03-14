PMK president Anbumani slams LPG companies for Hindi-only services

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the central government to ensure that LPG companies provide customer care services in all the State languages including Tamil and English.

“It is condemnable that the LPG firms such as Indane, Bharat Gas and Hindustan Petroleum are providing customer care services only in Hindi. This is the modern way of Hindi imposition. This should not be allowed,” Anbumani said in a statement responding to a DT Next news report highlighting the issue on Thursday.

Saying that the firms that do business in Tamil Nadu should provide service in Tamil, Anbumani urged that “Even though there are options for Tamil, English, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, responses are being given only in Hindi,” he said.

Demanding an apology from the firms for not providing services in Tamil, Anbumani urged the central government to make LPG firms provide services in all the state languages.