PMK president Anbumani alleges Rs 165 cr paddy transportation contract scam, seeks CBI probe

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has alleged a Rs 165 crore scam in paddy transportation contracts awarded by the State government and demanded a CBI investigation.

In a statement, Anbumani said that during 2024-25, over 3,200 lorries were engaged to transport paddy procured by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), out of which three firms received payments 321 per cent above standard rates.

"These firms allegedly subcontracted to 19 smaller transporters, paying them less and pocketing Rs 412 per tonne as commission, resulting in a total loss of Rs 165 crore to the State," he alleged.

Anbumani also accused DMK leaders and officials of colluding and manipulating tender norms to favour select firms. He demanded that the CBI uncover the whole conspiracy and punish the persons involved.

In another statement, Anbumani condemned the State government's approval to set up dyeing units at the Salem Jagir Ammapalayam Textile Park, calling it a "disastrous move" that would destroy agriculture, groundwater, and the environment.

He warned that dyeing units consume large volumes of groundwater and discharge toxic effluents, causing pollution and health hazards.