PMK now has two factions, 'officially'

CHENNAI: Splitting of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as factions under party founder S Ramadoss and his estranged son Anbumani Ramadoss was effectively completed as the former was 'officially' elected as the president of the party in a general council conducted by the Ramadoss' faction on Sunday, held near Puducherry.

On August 9, the PMK faction headed by Anbumani held a similar general council meeting and passed a resolution to extend his tenure as the party president for another year.

As per the resolution read out by the party's honorary president and Pennagaram MLA GK Mani, Ramadoss took charge as president of the party following an amendment to the bylaws and approval by the administrative and executive committees on May 30, 2025.

The resolution further stated that the senior leader would continue as the president, to which the cadres agreed by clapping their hands.

Another resolution was adopted to hand over the complete power to Ramadoss in making decisions about alliances in the upcoming state assembly election.

While addressing the cadres, Ramadoss said that he would form a victorious alliance as per the wishes of the cadres and demanded that the DMK government to provide 10.5 per cent reservation to Vanniyars.

Meanwhile, advocate K Balu, spokesperson of Anbumani faction, termed the general council meeting conducted by Ramadoss' faction as legal and decisions taken in the meeting will not control PMK.

"As per the party bylaws, any meeting, including the general council, should be convened by the president and general secretary. The general meeting was already conducted on August 9 under the party president Anbumani Ramadoss. Also, details of the resolutions passed in the meeting have been sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI)," he said in a statement, which was released minutes after Ramadoss' meeting.

He further explained that the meeting conducted near Puducherry on Sunday was not a general council meeting.

Responding to Balu, Salem West MLA Arul Ramadas, who is a supporter of senior Ramadoss, said that Anbumani's tenure as the president ended in May 2025 and Ramadoss was naturally appointed as the president immediately.

"The general council meeting (on Sunday) ratified the appointment of Ramadoss as the president. As Anbumani's tenure lapsed in May, how could he convene a general council meeting?" he asked.

With the two factions claiming to be their respective general council meetings are legal, now the ECI has the authority to take a final decision after hearing both the sides.

Disciplinary committee reports against Anbumani

Earlier in the meeting, GK Mani read a report prepared by the disciplinary committee of Ramadoss' faction. The report said that Anbumani dropped his microphone and declared the opening of a new party office in Panaiyur, which was against the party.

The report also alleged that Anbumani planted a spying device at Ramadoss' residence in Thailapuram and prevented district secretaries from taking part in a meeting conducted by Ramadoss.