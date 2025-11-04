PMK MLA Arul’s car attacked in Salem district; Anbumani's supporters blamed

SALEM: A car carrying PMK's Salem West MLA R Arul was attacked on Tuesday near Vadugampatti in Attur, Salem district. According to reports, a gang of over 50 people allegedly ambushed and damaged the vehicle, shattering its windows.

The incident comes amid growing tensions between the factions led by PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss.

MLA Arul, who belongs to the senior Ramadoss's camp, claimed it was an attempt on his life, blaming Anbumani's supporters, Thanthi TV reported.

"We were returning after attending a condolence meeting when a group hiding inside a maize field suddenly stopped our car and attacked us. More than 50 people were involved, and six vehicles were damaged. The assailants were supporters of Anbumani,” Arul told the media.

Arul was recently appointed joint general secretary of the faction led by party founder Ramadoss.

The attack has triggered tension in the region, with police personnel deployed to prevent further clashes. An investigation is underway.