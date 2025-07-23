PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss releases logo for his statewide tour

CHENNAI: PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss released the logo for his statewide tour, 'Tamil Nadu People’s Rights Retrieval Journey,' on Wednesday.

Despite differences with his father and founder of PMK Dr S Ramadoss over control of the Vanniyar dominated party, Anbumani announced plans to take out the statewide tour and released the logo on the social media platform ‘X’.

His one-hundred-day programme commences on July 25 at Thiruporur in neighbouring Chengalpattu district and concludes on November 1 in Dharmapuri.

He has been interacting with the party functionaries at the district level. He announced the 'Tamil Nadu People’s Rights Retrieval Journey'. This journey aims to create awareness among the people to restore their rights that were allegedly taken away due to 'bad governance', Anbumani claimed.

"The DMK government is preventing the people of Tamil Nadu from enjoying 10 fundamental rights granted to all people by the Indian Constitution including Right to social justice, women's right to a life free from violence, right to agriculture and food, right to good governance and basic services, right to be free from the effects of alcohol and drugs," the former Union Minister said in the post.

"I would like to embark on a 'Tamil Nadu People's Rights Retrieval Journey' with the noble aim of restoring all the rights to the people of Tamil Nadu, and thereby ensuring good governance for them," he said.

The culmination on November 1, also marked the Tamil Nadu Day, he said sharing the logo with the catchphrase: "Reclaim Rights… Save Generations."