PMK general council meeting begins in Mahabalipuram

CHENNAI: As expected, the general council of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has passed a resolution to extend the tenure of Anbumani Ramadoss as party president by a year. Also, the tenures of general secretary Vadivel Ravanan and treasurer Thilagabama have been extended.

The resolution passed in the general council meeting held in Mahabalipuram on Saturday, said that the internal election of the party will be conducted in August 2026 and present leaders will continue to hold their positions until the internal election.

"As per the party bylaws, internal election should be conducted once in every 3 years. But, due to the upcoming assembly election, internal election could not be conducted. There are precedents to extend the tenures with permission of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The internal election will be conducted in August 2026," the resolution added.

Meanwhile, Anbumani's estranged father and party founder S Ramadoss also announced a general council meeting on August 17. The speculations are that the senior leader too would pass a resolution to declare himself as the party president.

Despite party abstained from taking party in the Saturday's meeting, an empty chair has been placed in the middle of the stage.

Speaking in the meeting, Anbumani said that several important decision will be taken in the meeting. "PMK will continue to work to reclaim Tamil Nadu by adhering to the ideologies of 'Maruthuval Iyah' (Ramadoss) and by following his footsteps," he added.