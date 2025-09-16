PMK functionary murdered in Chengalpattu, Anbumani says L&O collapsed in TN

CHENNAI: A two-member gang attacked a PMK functionary using a cricket stump before crushing his head with a large stone, in Chengalpattu on Tuesday. The police are investigating if the murder had any political motive or if it was the fallout of a business rivalry.

The deceased was identified as ‘Elanthoppu’ Vasu of Elanthoppu in Chengalpattu, the Chengalpattu district deputy secretary of the PMK and former chairman of Kattankulathur panchayat union. Officials said he was also into multiple businesses, including a petrol bunk, catering, and water supply.

Around 2 pm on Tuesday, Vasu, his driver and a friend were consuming liquor near a well in Elanthoppu. Police said two men who came on a bike first pelted stones at them. They then started to attack Vasu using a cricket stump.

When he collapsed on the ground, they picked up a huge stone and crushed his head. The attackers then escaped from the spot, but only after confirming that he was dead.

On information, a team from the Chengalpattu Taluk police station rushed to the spot. They sent Vasu’s body for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu GH. The police have registered a case and are investigating whether it was a political murder or if he was murdered by business rivals. The investigators are checking CCTV footage from the area to trace the duo.

Condemning the killing, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said it highlighted the worsening law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu. In a statement, he expressed shock over the murder and demanded immediate action from the State government.

“Vasu was a popular leader who had earlier served as chairman of the Pattravakkam Village Panchayat and Kattankulathur Union. If such an influential leader can be murdered in broad daylight, it exposes how badly law and order has collapsed in Tamil Nadu. The State government must take responsibility, arrest all those involved, and ensure strict punishment,” Anbumani said.