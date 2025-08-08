PMK founder Ramadoss faces setback as Madras HC clears Anbumani’s GC meet 

CHENNAI: Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition filed by PMK general secretary Murali Sankar, on behalf of the party founder Dr S Ramadoss, seeking to restrain party leader Anbumani Ramadoss from convening a general body meeting in Mahabalipuram on Saturday.

The case was dismissed after the judge, in an unusual move, held talks in his chambers with PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, who virtually joined, and his son Anbumani, in a bid to mediate a truce in the leadership tussle. Following the discussions, Justice Venkatesh heard arguments on the merits of the petition and delivered the order on the same day.

The petition, filed on behalf of the party by Sankar, argued that Anbumani’s three-year tenure as president ended on May 28, 2025, and that the founder had since assumed the post. It described the August 9 meeting as “illegal” and contrary to party bylaws. Soon after the court’s decision in his favour, Anbumani took to social media to announce that there was no stay on the meeting. He invited party cadre to attend and “discuss and decide on the future growth of the party.”

Saturday’s gathering is being seen as a decisive moment in the father-son power struggle for control over the Vanniyar-backed party. The outcome is expected to reveal whether a majority of office-bearers stand with Anbumani or with Ramadoss. Political observers say the event is drawing keen interest from the BJP-AIADMK combine, eager to secure an alliance with the PMK ahead of elections.

Sources in Anbumani’s camp said a resolution would be passed at the meeting to reappoint him as president. “Most office-bearers are with Anbumani, as seen during earlier meetings, protests, and rallies,” a senior functionary said, dismissing the likely impact of the separate general council meeting convened by Ramadoss for August 17. Ramadoss has invited the cadre to attend a meeting on Sunday along with their family members.