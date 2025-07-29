PMK flays move to mandate trade licences for village small shops

CHENNAI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss has condemned the state government’s decision to make trade licences mandatory for small shops and services in village panchayats, warning that it would severely impact rural livelihoods.



The government has issued an order making it compulsory to obtain trade licences for 48 categories of small businesses, including tea shops and idli stalls, and 119 types of service activities such as tailoring and laundry. The licence fee ranges from Rs 250 to Rs 50,000, with an additional application fee of Rs 500.

Anbumani said this policy, introduced under the guise of reform, would destroy rural economies. “While it is acceptable to regulate profit-making businesses, extending this to small shops run for daily sustenance is an assault on the poor,” he said.

“In villages, many families run tea stalls or petty shops from their homes. Elderly women often sell idlis or vadas to earn a living with dignity. Imposing licence rules on such activities is unjust,” he said.

He warned that this move would lead to aggressive tax collection by local bodies, without any support in return. “Once a licence is obtained, authorities may also attempt to convert domestic electricity connections into commercial ones, adding further financial strain.”

The PMK president accused the DMK Government of withholding funds and powers from local bodies and attempting to increase their revenue through such measures. “This is a cruel joke on the rural poor,” he said.

“If implemented, this rule will push traditional ‘paati vadai kadais’ into history,” he cautioned, urging the government to withdraw the order and protect the livelihoods of those dependent on small village businesses.