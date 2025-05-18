PMK flags surge in private power purchase; seeks court-monitored probe

CHENNAI: Highlighting that the state electricity board has procured 917.6 crore units of power in violation of the norms of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss raised suspicion of irregularities in the procurement and demanded a court-monitored investigation.

In a statement, Anbumani said that Rs 13,179 crore was spent to procure an additional 917.6 crore units in 2023-24. “The government should clarify the doubts as each unit was purchased at an average of Rs 14.36. Even though the government claims that Tamil Nadu has become a power surplus state, about 70 per cent of the power is being procured from public sector undertakings (PSU) of the central government and private generators,” he added.

He also pointed out the TNERC has permitted the electricity board to procure certain units of power based on the demand and production capacity of the State. However, the norms of the TNERC were not followed, he added.

“During 2023-24, TNERC allowed the EB to purchase 7,373 crore units for Rs 42,575 crore. But, an additional 917.6 crore units were purchased. Moreover, the board pays Rs 4.93 per unit to the PSUs. A target was set to procure 4,068.6 crore units from the PSUs. However, a lesser number of units were procured from the PSUs. At the same time, 860.6 crore units were purchased from private at Rs 9.41 per unit. The permission was given only to procure 442.8 crore units from the private sector. But, the EB has spent Rs 3,783 crore more to buy power from private companies,” he explained.

Observing that the government could have saved Rs 1,802 crore if it had purchased additional power from the PSUs instead of the private, Anbumani added that there would have been no need for buying power if the government had completed pending power projects on time.

“Despite the power tariff being increased to Rs 41,000 crore during the last 3 years, the EB is witnessing losses. This is due to the government's action of paying extra to the private companies,” he said.