PMK faction protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, says ECI accepted Anbumani's 'forged' documents

NEW DELHI: A faction of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, supporting party founder Dr S Ramadoss, held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Thursday, alleging that the Election Commission had accepted "forged" documents submitted by Anbumani Ramadoss to extend his term as the party president.

The group demanded that this "wrongful extension" be cancelled, saying it was a serious setback to the party's democratic structure.

Protesters said the leadership dispute had also led to the freezing of the Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) election symbol mango, after proceedings in the Delhi High Court.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday reportedly told the court it cannot assign the symbol to either the Anbumani Ramadoss faction or the S Ramadoss faction "due to the ongoing internal leadership dispute" within the party.

"We demand that the wrongful extension of the presidency of Dr Anbumani Ramadoss be nullified by the Election Commission. Despite a court hearing and enough evidence, the ECI approved forged records," former PMK honorary president G K Mani alleged.

Referring to the loss of the election symbol, he said he planned to move a civil court.

"We condemn the Election Commission for 'murdering democracy', carrying out 'party theft', and acting in a biased and corrupt manner," he added.

Sujata Karunakaran, state president of PMK women's wing, said at the protest, "Despite the clear proof presented by us, the Election Commission chose to accept the 'forged documents' submitted by Anbumani. This has caused immense damage to the party and its grassroots workers."

In a detailed statement, the party said it was founded in 1989 and had built its identity on social justice, total prohibition, and inclusive development.

S Ramadoss said the party had played a key role in bringing several reservation measures in Tamil Nadu, including quotas for Most Backward Classes, the Arunthathiyar community, and Muslim minorities and had also pushed for a 27 per cent OBC quota at the national level.

He pointed out that the PMK had held ministerial positions in both the NDA and UPA governments between 1998 and 2009, contributing to policies such as the tobacco ban, the 108 emergency ambulance service, and the nationwide ASHA programme.

The faction said it would continue protests in Chennai and Delhi to "restore democratic functioning" within the party and urged the Election Commission to review its decision.