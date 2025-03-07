PMK ditched AIADMK after Rajya Sabha seat win, says Sellur K Raju

MADURAI: Senior AIADMK leader Sellur K Raju on Thursday slammed PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss for reported talks of the PMK president asking AIADMK’s support to re-elect him to the Rajya Sabha, saying that he who managed to win with the support of the AIADMK, but immediately jumped the ship and joined BJP’s alliance.

Anbumani won’t have become an MP but for AIADMK’s support, he said and added that party chief Palaniswami had already taken a stand on the two Rajya Sabha seats issue and he would declare it at an appropriate time.

The former minister reiterated that the election contest is a straight one between the DMK and other parties, claiming big support now, will disappear after the 2026 elections.

Without naming parties, he said that the party doesn’t consider them as contenders at all.

The Stalin-led DMK won’t succeed succeed in the 2026 Assembly polls as the general public on the one hand are overburdened with the rise in price of essential commodities and on the other government employees, transport corporation staff and teachers remain frustrated over failed promises, the Tiruparankundram MLA said.

People have made up their minds to defeat the ruling DMK in the upcoming polls, he said.