PMK disappointed with hike in paddy MSP, seeks Rs 3,000/quintal

CHENNAI: Pointing out that revised paddy procurement price is lower and failed to meet the expectations of farmers, the PMK has urged the Union government to fix paddy procurement price at Rs 3,000 per quintal.

In his statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss said that the Center has increased paddy procurement price to Rs 2,182 per quintal for 2023-2024. “At a time when the farmers are demanding higher prices, the increase has disappointed the farmers. A decision has been taken in a meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the price has been increased by Rs 143. Last year, Rs 100 was increased,” he said.

Ramadoss added that expectations of farmers was an increase of procurement price to Rs 3,000 per quintal. As the price of fertilizers, expenses related to seeds, labourers and others have increased, farmers expected Rs 3,000, which is reasonable.

“If the revised price is given to the farmers, they will get only Rs 300 per quintal as profit. After spending on transportation and bribes, nothing will be left for them. Farmers should get a profit of at least Rs 1,000 per quintal. The government should ensure this,” he urged.





Implement Kuruvai Package scheme: Anbumani

Meanwhile, party president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to implement Kuruvai Package scheme during the present year as water to be released for irrigation on July 12.

“Kuruvai Package is a gift to the farmers. Thousands of farmers cannot cultivate if the package is not given. The government should ensure safeguarding the farmers and implementation of the Kuruvai Package scheme,” he demanded.