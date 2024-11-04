PMK demands withdrawal of Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation Act in upcoming Assembly session

CHENNAI: Criticizing the state government for implementing Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special projects) Act, 2023, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the government to keep the Act in abeyance and withdraw it during the upcoming Assembly session.

"The Act has come into force from October 18. Despite opposition from PMK and several farmers' organizations, the Act has been implemented keeping the welfare of private companies in mind. This is condemnable," he said in a statement.

DT Next on Monday had published an exclusive article on the Act coming into force.

He recalled that the government passed the Bill to acquire land for special projects without any debate on April 21, 2023.

"As per the Act, water bodies can be acquired for infrastructure, commerce, industries and agricultural projects by providing alternate land. Moreover, the water bodies will be handed over to private. Already, the extent and number of water bodies are declining," he pointed out.

The statement added that the state had as many as 41,127 lakes a few decades ago with a storage capacity of 347 TMC. This is greater than the total storage of huge dams.

"Now, there are only 27,000 lakes. After the DMK government took over, not a single project has been implemented to increase irrigated areas. The government should at least protect the existing water bodies," he opined.

Saying that the government has created a land bank of 45,000 acres through SIPCOT.

"What is the need for the Act that allows land consolidation for projects more than 100 acres? This is betrayal of farmers and the public. On one side, the government is evicting people living close to water bodies. On the other side, it tries to hand over water bodies to private companies," he said.

Urging the government to increase the area covered by irrigation and, create new water bodies, Anbumani demanded the government to keep the Act in abeyance and withdraw it.















