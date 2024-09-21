PMK demands white paper on job creation, says DMK failed in its poll promises

CHENNAI: Alleging that the DMK government has failed to create 50 lakh job opportunities in the private sector as promised before elections, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the government release a white paper on job generation.

"A statement from the overnment claimed that 68,038 persons and 5.08 lakh persons have been given jobs in government and private sectors respectively. But the government is yet to clarify whether all the jobs in the government sector are direct recruitment or on a contract basis," Anbumani said in a statement.

He also slammed the DMK government for hiking electricity tariffs thrice after coming to power. This has resulted in the closure of several small, micro and medium enterprises, he claimed.

"This is the harsh reality. Amidst such a stark picture, claiming 5 lakh job generation in the private sector is misleading. The government has the responsibility to inform the people of the truth. The incumbent should release a white paper on jobs provided in government and private sectors," he urged.

Anbumani said that DMK has failed in its promise of 5.50 lakh and 50 lakh new jobs in government and private sectors respectively.

“A mere 10 per cent of the promise has been realized to date,” he said.

"The government should apologise to the people for its failure and acknowledge that they have misled them," he said.