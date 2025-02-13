PMK deceiving people on Vanniyar reservation, says TNCC chief

CHENNAI: Slamming PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on the issue of caste census, the TNCC chief said, "There is no second thought on the issue of the Tamil Nadu government undertaking a caste survey. Congress-ruled states are doing it. We have raised it in the Tamil Nadu Assembly as well. However, I would like to know from Anbumani Ramadoss on what basis did Edappadi Palaniswami announced 10.5% reservation in 2021? On what basis was it struck down in the Supreme Court? Anbumani must clarify."

Alleging that the PMK was raising it now for political reasons and not social justice, the TNCC chief said, "Why is Anbumani who is a part of the BJP alliance not questioning the union government for not undertaking caste census? He must ask what credentials the BJP have to talk about social justice. Is there any fairness in not asking the Centre, and only asking the state? This is nothing but deception of the people, " the TNCC chief said.