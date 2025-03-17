PMK dares incumbent to order CBI probe on Tasmac row; slams arrest of BJP leaders over protests

CHENNAI: Even as BJP state president K Annamalai and others were detained by the police ahead of a protest against the alleged Rs 1,000 crore Tasmac corruption, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, who contested the latest Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the national party, condemned the government for the arrests.

In a statement, Anbumani asked the State government and the police why they are afraid of protests against corruption, that too conducted in a democratic manner. "Is there no permission to protest democratically in the State? If the DMK did not commit any corruption, a CBI investigation should be ordered into allegations on Tasmac’s functioning," he dared the incumbent.

In another statement, Anbumani expressed shock over continuing losses incurred by Tangedco despite the revenue of the discom having increased by 96 per cent. "The power tariff was hiked by 51 per cent. But, the Tangedco could not be made profitable. This is an example of the quantum of corruption," he commented.

He pointed out that the revenue of Tangedco was Rs 97,757 crore in 2023-24. In 2021-22, the revenue was only Rs 49,872 crore. "Due to the hike in tariff, Tangedco earned additional revenue of Rs 41,514 crore. By this calculation, Tangedco should have registered Rs 32,000 crore profit. In contrast, a loss of R. 6,920 crore is reported," he wondered.

The PMK leader demanded a high-level investigation to find out the reason for the loss despite higher revenue and the reason for a 49.33 per cent hike in prices of private power purchase and 46 per cent increase in generation costs.

Meanwhile, party founder S Ramadoss criticised the State government for politicising the 'Ru' symbol. "The government should realise that instigating emotions in the language is just politics and understand that taking tangible measures is the solution. The government should (instead) ensure speedy disposal of a case pending in the Supreme Court pertaining to making Tamil as mandatory subject. Moreover, an Act should be passed in the ongoing Assembly session to make Tamil mandatory till the higher secondary education," he urged.