PMK condemns powerful post of tainted Ooty commissioner; demands immediate arrest

CHENNAI: Slamming the DMK government for transferring the Ooty municipality commissioner, who was allegedly caught red-handed receiving a Rs 11.70 lakh bribe, instead of arresting him, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the State to suspend the official immediately.

Anbumani said that municipality commissioner Jahangir Basha was caught by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) with Rs 11.70 lakh. "Instead of arresting him, the official has been posted as assistant commissioner of Tirunelveli Corporation. His car driver also confirmed that the official received bribes from various persons," he said in a statement.

Anbumani added that despite several pieces of evidence against Jahangir Basha, the government transferred him instead of taking severe action, deeming the severity of his wrongdoing. "In comparison, the present post as assistant commissioner of Tirunelveli Corporation is more powerful than the commissioner of a municipality.

Several VAOs were arrested for getting a mere Rs 500 bribe. But Jahangir Basha has been given a powerful post (in the guise of transfer). The government should suspend him and arrest him instead," he urged.