PMK condemns non-payment of salaries to cleanliness workers in TN govt schools

CHENNAI: Condemning the government for failing to pay salaries of cleanliness workers of government schools, who are from oppressed communities, for more than a year, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that the government remains indifferent towards the welfare of the workers.

In a statement, Anbumani said that salaries have not been given to around 30,000 workers in government schools in rural areas.

"Salaries to the workers range from Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 per month depending on the schools. The salary is insufficient to lead a dignified life. But the government stopped such low pay for one year," he added.

The statement said that salaries were given by the rural development department but the funding was stopped.

"Cleanliness workers are at the bottom of the society and a majority of them are from oppressed communities. The government should assure their salaries before spending on other things. Whether not providing salaries to the workers is social justice?" he asked.

He further pointed out that the part-time teachers, who are getting Rs 12,500 per month, are demanding permanent jobs. On the other hand, salaries are denied to cleanliness workers. "But the government is trying to project that people are happy. When the agony of the people becomes anger, all the injustice will be washed away," he said.