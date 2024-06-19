PMK candidate C Anbumani files nomination for Vikravandi by-poll

CHENNAI: PMK's candidate C Anbumani on Wednesday filed his nomination for the by-election for Vikravandi assembly constituency.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Anbumani Ramadoss and the alliance party executives along with volunteers, reached the taluk office in Chennai, and filed the nomination with Election Officer Chandrasekhar.

The by-election for Vikravandi assembly constituency is to be held on July 10.

C Anbumani is presently the party's vice president. It may be noted that the NDA alliance led by BJP has allocated the constituency to its ally PMK.

It may be noted that Dr. Abhinaya is contesting as Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate under mike symbol.