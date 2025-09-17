PMK calls for jail-filling stir seeking quota

CHENNAI: Upping the ante over internal reservation for Vanniyars, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss announced a prison-filling protest across the State on December 17, demanding that the DMK government take measures to provide 15 per cent reservation to the community. Earlier, the party was demanding only 10.5 per cent.

In a statement, Anbumani condemned the state government for failing to provide reservations to Vanniyars despite the lapse of 1,267 days after the Supreme Court directed the government to provide the same. "If the government has the intention, it could have provided the reservation within one month after collecting the required details. The reason for the delay is that the government does not want Vanniyars to develop in terms of education and employment," Anbumani alleged.

He added that the PMK might have conducted protests and secured the reservation. "But, we trusted the DMK government. We will not be guiled on the issue. We cannot remain patient, and the PMK will not rest until the reservation is implemented. Prison-filling protests will be conducted in all the districts on December 17," he said.