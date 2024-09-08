PMK calls for half-day bandh on Oct 4 to press for Cauvery surplus scheme’s implementation

COIMBATORE: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday announced that shutters of shops would be down for half a day in Dharmapuri on October 4 as a mark of protest against the non-implementation of long-pending Cauvery surplus water scheme, a project talked of for decades which would immensely benefit the arid region.

Addressing the media, Anbumani said PMK and Tamil Nadu Uzhavar Periyakkam held signature campaigns and protests to press the government to implement the scheme, which envisages the diversion of surplus water to Dharmapuri district to achieve irrigation and groundwater replenishing goals.

“Even though it remains a long pending demand of the people, Chief Minister MK Stalin has displayed no intention to implement the scheme,” the PMK leader said. Delving further into the issue, Ramadoss said every year, the Cauvery River gets drained into the sea, while leaving behind the Dharmapuri district dry.

“Even during the recent floods this year, 17 tmc of water drained into the sea in one day. Of that, two tmc could have been pumped to fill ponds and lakes in the district. By doing so, the groundwater table will increase and the farming sector will develop. Employment opportunities will be generated as three lakh people who left the district for jobs elsewhere could return and the economy improves,” he said.

Urging the Chief Minister to give special focus for implementing the scheme, Anbumani said if the state government fails to implement the project, then PMK will intensify protests.

The PMK leader also took part in a function to hand over the key of a newly built house to family members of a party supporter named Kuppusamy, who lost his life in police firing during the agitation for reservation to Vanniyars in 1987.