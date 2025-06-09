PMK cadres hold special yagna at Thanjavur Sooriyanar temple to unite Ramadoss, Anbumani

TIRUCHY: PMK cadre and workers from Thanjavur performed Mangala Aditya Maha Yagam for peace and unity between PMK founder Ramadoss and his president-son Anbumani. They also organised a mega annadhanam on the occasion on Monday.

PMK workers from Thanjavur, led by north district chief Stalin, visited the Sooriyanar temple, one of the Navagraha temples in Thanjavur, and performed the Mangala Aditya Maha Yagam. Holy water was placed in three kalasams, and a special pooja was performed with more than 100 herbs. A special abhishekam and Maha Arathi were also performed.

“Aditya yagam is performed to ensure peace between Ramadoss and Anbumani, seeking the support of the Sun God. A special yagam was also performed for invoking the divine power to strengthen PMK and get a massive victory in the upcoming election,” said Stalin after the event.