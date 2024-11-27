PMK cadre defy police, carry out protests in Tiruchy and Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: PMK cadre staged a protest in Tiruchy and Ariyalur district despite being denied permission over Chief Minister MK Stalin's ‘jobless’ remark targeted at the party founder.

As a part of a statewide protest against Chief Minister MK Stalin for his statement against the PMK founder Dr S Ramdoss, the party cadre from Tiruchy assembled in front of the Collectorate and staged a protest defying the police. PMK’s District Secretary PK Dileep who led the protest raised slogans against the Chief Minister and the State government. They demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister for his statement against Dr Ramadoss.

The police who came to the spot asked the PMK cadres to disperse from the spot but they continued to protest. Cops resorted to arrest as the protestors refused to disperse. But before that, there was a scuffle between protesters and police for a brief while. As many as 30 cadres were arrested and later they were released.

Similarly, a protest was held at Jayankondam in Ariyalur despite the police refusing permission. The PMK supporters tried to block the Jayankondam main road. The police prevented it and arrested the protesters.