PMK announces C Anbumani as its candidate for Vikravandi by-poll
C Anbumani is presently the party's vice president. It may be noted that the NDA alliance led by BJP has allocated the constituency to its ally PMK.
CHENNAI: PMK has announced C Anbumani as its candidate for the by-election for Vikravandi assembly constituency, on Saturday.
It may be noted that the AIADMK, principal opposition party is yet to name the candidate for by polls.
