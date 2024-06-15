Begin typing your search...

C Anbumani is presently the party's vice president. It may be noted that the NDA alliance led by BJP has allocated the constituency to its ally PMK.

PMK announces C Anbumani as its candidate for Vikravandi by-poll
Party leader of PMK along with PMK Vikravandi bypoll candidate C Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK has announced C Anbumani as its candidate for the by-election for Vikravandi assembly constituency, on Saturday.

C Anbumani is presently the party's vice president. It may be noted that the NDA alliance led by BJP has allocated the constituency to its ally PMK.

It may be noted that the AIADMK, principal opposition party is yet to name the candidate for by polls.

DTNEXT Bureau

