PMK, AMMK condemn DMK govt over snake bites on agriculture students during digital crop survey

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran have condemned the DMK government after two college students were bitten by the snake, who went for digital crop survey in Melpadur and Nammiyandal villages of Tiruvannamalai.

The students identified as Sankari from Melpadur village, Chengam block and Gurulakshmi from Nammiyandal village, Tiruvannamalai were involved in the digital crop survey work being carried out with the aim of digitizing all the details of the agricultural land and crops.

Sankari was bitten by a snake and was admitted to the Tiruvannamalai government hospital, while Gurulakshmi was bitten by a poisonous insect, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Taking to social media platform X, PMK president Anbumani Ramados said that students working in unpaved areas may be bitten by snakes and scorpions.

He questioned, Will the government take responsibility for all this?

He also insisted that students, who are studying, should not be forced to undertake such hazardous work.

However, the DMK government forces the students to do these kinds of activities.

As a result, two female students bitten by a snake and a poisonous insect and were admitted to the hospital on the first day of the survey. The state government cannot sacrifices students to cover up its own failures, tweeted the PMK leader.

Meanwhile, the AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran criticised the state government saying that the other states are sending government officials and trained private companies for thes kinds of surveys as central government allocates most of the funds required for digital survey work. But Tamil Nadu government is forcing agricultural college students to engage in survey work.

He emphasised that government should discontinue the practice of sending college students for digital crop surveys.