PM's meditation at Kanniyakumari rock memorial: Congress lawyers' wing moves Madras HC seeking direction to prevent Modi from misusing position

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) lawyers wing moved a petition as an urgent motion seeking to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from misusing his official position by performing meditation in Vivekananda rock at Kanniyakumari.

The urgent representation stated that in the guise of performing mediation at Vivekananda Rock, from May 30 to June 1, the PM is canvassing for his party to whip up Hindu sentiments considering the polling day of the final phase of the Parliamentary election.

Compelling the government broadcast agencies to livestream this political pilgrimage would amount to a violation of the political code of conduct and an election offense under the provisions of the Representation of People Act, said the petition.

The live broadcast of the PM's meditation program will put the opposition parties in a disadvantageous position, read the petition.

Hence, the lawyers wing of TNCC sought to direct the ECI to immediately take steps to prevent the misuse of the PM's official position during his visit to Vivekananda rock, in the interest of a free and fair election.

The petition also sought interim direction to the State not to prevent the Hindu devotees and general tourists from visiting the Vivekananda rock from May 30 to June 1, during the PM's visit.

Further, the State should not compel the business premises of shops, hotels, and restaurants in the interest of tourists at Kanyakumari and neighboring places, read the petition.

Since the final date for filing the petition has ended, the petitioners sought the High Court to consider the representation for taking suo motu cognizance or public interest litigation.